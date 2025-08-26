TRADE: Cowboys Sending OL Asim Richards To Saints

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are trading OL Asim Richards to the Saints at the roster cut deadline.

Schefter adds that the Saints will also receive a 2028 seventh-round pick from the Cowboys, and Dallas will receive a 2028 sixth-round pick from New Orleans.

Richards, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of North Carolina in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,084,976 rookie contract with the Cowboys, including a $244,976 signing bonus, $244,976 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,021,244.

Richards made eight appearances in his rookie season in 2023.

In 2024, Richards appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made one start.