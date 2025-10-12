Trade Deadline Buzz: A.J. Brown, Eagles, Giants, Packers

Eagles
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo note Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a reputation as an aggressive trader and it would not be shocking if he made a move to fortify the team’s outlook at cornerback and/or edge rusher before the deadline.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Eagles continue to insist they have no plans to trade WR A.J. Brown. However, others around the league aren’t sure they believe Philadelphia. One GM for an AFC team told Russini: “I think Howie moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used.”
- Another league source added to Russini: “Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be.”
- The vibes around Brown have been weird to bad all year, with the team struggling to get him consistently involved on offense and several examples of him not being on the same page with his teammates, on and off the field.
Giants
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo say the Giants have looked into trading for more help at receiver but it’s not a buyer’s market at this point.
Packers
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Packers OLB Kingsley Enagbare has generated some trade interest ahead of the deadline.
