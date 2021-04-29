Trade Details: Bears Trade Up To Select Ohio State QB Justin Fields

The Bears agreed to a trade with the Giants to move up and select Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Albert Breer:

Bears

No. 11 (Fields)

Giants

No. 20

2021 fifth-round pick

2022 first-round pick

2022 fourth-round pick

Fields, 22, began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State for the 2019 season. He was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior.

Fields is projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059.

Lance Zierlein compares Fields to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

During his junior season at Ohio State, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions in eight starts. He also rushed 81 times for 382 yards and five more touchdowns.