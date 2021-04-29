Trade Details: Jets Trade Up To Select USC G Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets agreed to a trade with the Vikings to move up and select USC G Alijah Vera-Tucker in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via Connor Hughes:
Jets
- No. 14 (Vera-Tucker)
- No. 143
Vikings
- No. 23
- No. 66
- No. 86
Vera-Tucker, 21, was a two-year starter at USC, was an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All Pac 12 in 2020.
Vera-Tucker is projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $15,885,028 and includes a signing bonus of $8,912,748.
During his college career at USC, Tucker appeared in 31 games, making 19 starts for them at both left guard and left tackle.
