Trade Details: Jets Trade Up To Select USC G Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets agreed to a trade with the Vikings to move up and select USC G Alijah Vera-Tucker in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Connor Hughes:

Jets

No. 14 (Vera-Tucker)

No. 143

Vikings

No. 23

No. 66

No. 86

Vera-Tucker, 21, was a two-year starter at USC, was an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All Pac 12 in 2020.

Vera-Tucker is projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $15,885,028 and includes a signing bonus of $8,912,748.

During his college career at USC, Tucker appeared in 31 games, making 19 starts for them at both left guard and left tackle.