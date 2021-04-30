Trade Details: Packers Trade Up To Select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers agreed to a trade with the Titans to move up and select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via Paul Kuharsky:
Packers
- No. 85 (Rodgers)
Titans
- No. 92
- No. 135
Rodgers, 21, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a First-Team All-ACC as a senior.
Rodgers is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $4,899,896 that includes a signing bonus of $923,561.
Lance Zierlein compares Rodgers to Cardinals WR Christian Kirk.
During his four-year college career, Rodgers caught 181 receptions for 2144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 46 yards and one touchdown in his career.
