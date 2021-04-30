Trade Details: Raiders Trade Up To Select TCU S Trevon Moehrig

The Raiders agreed to a trade with the 49ers to move up and select TCU S Trevon Moehrig in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via Albert Breer:
Raiders
- No. 43 (Moehrig)
- No. 230
49ers
- No. 48
- No. 121
Moehrig, 21, was a two-year starter at TCU. He was a second-team All-American as a junior and won the Jim Thorpe award.
Moehrig is projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $7,895,005 that includes a signing bonus of $3,101,822.
Lance Zierlein compares Moehrig to Bengals S Jessie Bates.
During his college career at TCU, Moehrig recorded 124 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and 21 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 33 games
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!