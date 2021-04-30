Trade Details: Saints Trade Up To Select Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

The Saints agreed to a trade with the Broncos to move up and select Stanford CB Paulson Adebo in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Brandon Krisztal:

Saints

No. 76 (Adebo)

Broncos

No. 98

No. 105

Adebo, 21, was a two-year starter at Stanford who was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Adebo is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that includes a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

Lance Zierlein compares Adebo to Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

During his college career, Adebo recorded 97 total tackles, eight interceptions and 34 pass defenses in 22 games.