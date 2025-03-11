TRADE: Eagles Trading S C.J. Gardner-Johnson To Texans For G Kenyon Green

Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans are trading G Kenyon Green to the Eagles in exchange for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Rapoport adds the full details, which will see Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick headed to Philadelphia in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints from Florida back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

He returned to the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million deal last March.

In 2024, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Green, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Green appeared in 12 games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard.