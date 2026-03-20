TRADE: Eagles Trading S Sydney Brown To Falcons

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are trading S Sydney Brown to the Falcons on Friday, including both teams swapping fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Schefter notes that Philadelphia is acquiring the No. 114 and No. 197 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Atlanta gets No. 122 and No. 215 picks, along with Brown.

Brown, 25, is from London, Ontario, Canada, and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his final season at Illinois.

The Eagles selected him in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $5,744,439 rookie contract with a $1,177,774 signing bonus and a cap figure of $1,044,443 in 2023.

In 2025, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 34 tackles.