TRADE: Falcons Acquiring Lions CB Jeff Okudah

According to Field Yates, the Falcons are trading for Lions CB Jeff Okudah.

Tom Pelissero reports the Falcons will send a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Lions.

The former No. 3 pick will get a fresh start in Atlanta after injuries derailed his career in Detroit.

Okudah was facing an uncertain future given how aggressively the Lions had added to their secondary this offseason.

Okudah, 24, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

Okudah signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that includes a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Okudah appeared in 15 games for the Lions and recorded 73 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and seven passes defended.