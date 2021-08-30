TRADE: Jaguars Trading CB Sidney Jones To Seahawks

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are trading CB Sidney Jones to the Seahawks on Monday for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars have already confirmed the news:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded CB Sidney Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 30, 2021

Jones played his college ball at the University of Washington. He suffered an Achilles tear during the draft process that led to him falling.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract this past offseason.

In 2020, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 26 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and nine pass deflections.