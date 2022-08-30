Trade Market For Eagles WR Jalen Reagor Reportedly ‘Heating Up’

Geoff Mosher reports that there’s buzz around the NFL that the trade market for Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is “heating up.”

According to Mosher, some teams believe a trade involving Reagor could be in place by the end of today.

Reagor has been a popular trade candidate for months now, so this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Reagor is currently signed through 2023 and carries cap charges of about $3.5 million and $4.2 million over the next two seasons.

Reagor, 23, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Reagor appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and caught 33 passes for 299 yards (9.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Reagor as it becomes available.