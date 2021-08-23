TRADE: Packers Trading CB Ka’Dar Hollman To Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that the Packers are trading CB Ka’Dar Hollman to the Texans on Monday.

Hollman wasn’t seen at practice on Monday and his absence was not injury related so it appeared as though he was involved in a roster move.

Hollman, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed.

In 2020, Hollman appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.