TRADE: Rams Trading Cam Akers To Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams are trading RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a swap of 2026 draft choices, according to Adam Schefter.

Akers had fallen out of favor a couple times over the past two seasons with the Rams and was finally traded. He will reunite with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell as the two spent time together in Los Angeles.

The Browns were rumored to be a landing spot for Akers but opted to sign RB Kareem Hunt earlier today.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers appeared in 15 games for the Rams and rushed for 786 yards on 188 carries (4.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns to go along with 13 receptions on 18 targets for 117 yards.

In Week 1, Akers rushed 22 times but for only 29 yards.