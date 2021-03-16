TRADE: Rams Trading DL Michael Brockers To Lions

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Rams are finalizing a trade that will send DT Michael Brockers to the Lions.

This is now the second trade new Lions GM Brad Holmes has made with his former team after the Matthew Stafford–Jared Goff deal.

Brockers, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. After initially signing with the Ravens in free agency, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.

Brockers is owed $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his contract.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Brockers will free up $4,666,666 of available cap space while creating $5,166,667 in dead money.

In 2020, Brockers appeared in 15 games and recorded 51 tackles and five sacks.