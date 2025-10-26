Trade Rumors: 49ers, Cowboys, Rams

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy‘s toe recovery and if he was where the team expected him to be: “Yes. It’s different dealing with a toe but I’d say it’s steadily getting better each week.” (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers GM John Lynch talked about Purdy’s status: “We’re taking the appropriate measures. What I can tell you is he’s getting better each week, each day. … We’re getting closer. … That has Brock encouraged. That has everybody encouraged.” (Matt Maiocco)
- Lynch spoke on potentially trading for a defensive end: “We don’t have to … But we have plenty in this building …We’ll hold down the fort until (Huff’s hammy is OK). If it can help our team we won’t hesitate to do it. But nothing has presented itself that aligns completely to this point.” (Cam Inman)
Cowboys
- When asked if the Cowboys could make a “notable trade” ahead of the deadline, owner Jerry Jones said their current team’s potential could push him to “level up” their roster: “I do think this team has a chance to be in competition, so under that criteria, and that’s a good one and that’s all the reason in the world to have your alert sign up. In that case, I do have my eyes open and interest level up.” (Jon Machota)
- As for not being the first person to call about trades, Jones said he uses the media to express interest in players: “I use you to call. I use media to express an interest all the time. That’s not uncommon. And it’s very effective. Don’t think I don’t listen to that radio, and don’t think I don’t look at that newspaper. We’re talking to each other. The old adage, you can be driving along and not saying one word, but look over and there’s a little frown. ‘You’re talking to me, baby, and I hear you loud and clear.’ Not a word is being said.”
Rams
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Rams are making calls with the interest of acquiring a cornerback.
