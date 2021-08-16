TRADE: Texans Trading CB Keion Crossen To Giants

Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Texans are trading CB Keion Crossen to the Giants on Monday.

Mike Garafolo confirms the news and adds that the Texans will receive a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Giants.

Crossen, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

Crossen is entering the final year of his four-year, $2,534,392 rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $920,000 this season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Crossen appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 42 tackles, no interceptions and five pass deflections.