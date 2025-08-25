TRADE: Vikings Trading DB Mekhi Blackmon To Colts

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are trading DB Mekhi Blackmon to the Colts for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The Colts needed some extra help in the secondary so it’s not surprising to see them shopping for upgrades in the trade market.

Blackmon suffered a torn ACL on the first day of training camp last year and missed the 2024 season as a result.

Blackmon, 26, was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft and traded to Minnesota as a part of a deal with the 49ers. He signed a four-year contract through 2026 worth $5.3 million.

In 2023, Blackmon appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.