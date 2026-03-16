Troy Aikman To Remain With Dolphins After Consulting Role This Offseason

Per Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic, Troy Aikman will remain with the Dolphins in some capacity after working in consulting role for their GM and HC search this offseason.

The Hall of Fame quarterback admitted he wasn’t expecting to work with an NFL team, but he thoroughly enjoyed his role and feels he can add value to the organization. He said he isn’t sure the details of his role at the moment.

“Kind of caught me out of left field — wasn’t expecting that,” Aikman said, via the “Rodeo Time” podcast. “But I dove into it and decided I would do it. I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them.”

Aikman, 59, was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in the 1989 draft out of UCLA. He spent 12 seasons with the team, earning six Pro Bowl selections and winning three Super Bowls.

Following retirement in 2000, Aikman started his broadcasting career, where he has called games for 25 seasons alongside Joe Buck for multiple networks.

Miami hired Aikman in 2025 to assist in their GM and HC search that led to hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley from the Packers.