Urban Meyer: ‘No Chance’ He’s Taking USC Head Coaching Job

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shot down the rumors that he is considering leaving the NFL to take the open head coaching job at USC.

“There’s no chance. I’m here and committed to building the organization,” he said via Andrew Groover.

Jacksonville’s disastrous season-opening blowout loss to the Texans and USC firing previous HC Clay Helton combined to stir up the rumor mill this week.

However, it appears Meyer is committed to sticking things out with the Jaguars for at least a little bit longer, although the start to his tenure has been rocky, to say the least.

Meyer, 56, got his start in coaching in 1986 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before getting his first head coaching position at Bowling Green in 2001.

Meyer moved on to become the head coach at Utah in 2003. In 2005, he was hired as the head coach at Florida before retiring due to health reasons in 2010. Meyer came out of retirement to take the lead job at Ohio State in 2012 and was in that position until 2018 before retiring again citing health reasons.

It’s worth mentioning while Meyer has been hospitalized for chest pains and migraines, both of his health-related retirements have followed off-the-field controversies, including how he handled a domestic violence accusation for one of his assistant coaches at Ohio State.

The Jaguars hired Meyer out of a TV analyst job to be their head coach in 2021.

As a college head coach, Meyer has a career coaching record of 187-32 and has won three national titles at two different schools.