Veteran G Brandon Scherff Has Seemingly Retired

Former Jaguars G Brandon Scherff remains a free agent after his contract expired,and there haven’t been many rumors connecting him to any teams.

In an article about Scherff’s selection into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame, the website says he “retired from playing this summer” when introducing one of his quotes.

After starting every game with Jacksonville last year, Scherff is likely to have interested teams, but he seems to be content walking away on his own.

Scherff, 33, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and played out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season. The team opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. From there, Scherff signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville worth $49.5 million in 2022.

In his career, Scherff appeared in and started 140 games over 10 seasons for Washington and Jacksonville, primarily at right guard.