Veteran LB Anthony Barr Announces Retirement

Jordan Schultz reports former Vikings LB Anthony Barr is retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Barr, 33, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal, but he returned to Minnesota’s practice squad in November 2023 for the rest of the season.

In his career, Barr appeared in 116 games over 10 seasons for the Vikings and Cowboys. He recorded 554 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, five interceptions, 32 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection from 2015 to 2018.