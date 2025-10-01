Veteran LB Shaq Leonard Retiring With Colts

The Indianapolis Colts announced that LB Shaquille Leonard is signing a one-day contract to retire with the team.

the maniac is retiring a colt. pic.twitter.com/0o3lmqo9Qm — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 1, 2025

Just 30 years old, Leonard’s star didn’t burn very long in the NFL but it did burn bright for a few years in Indianapolis before multiple back injuries led to his decline.

He last played in 2023 when the Colts moved on from him midseason.

Leonard, 30, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason in 2023. He had a stint with the Eagles to finish out the year.

For his career, Leonard appeared in 75 games over six years with the Colts and Eagles. He recorded 637 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and 31 pass deflections.

He was named the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the AP All-Pro team four times, including three first-team selections. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler.