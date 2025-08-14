Veteran RB Matt Breida Plans To Retire

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports veteran RB Matt Breida is planning to retire after seven NFL seasons.

Fowler adds Breida was asked to work out with the Dolphins but declined.

Breida, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Southern back in 2017 and finished a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Breida before trading him to the Dolphins in 2020. He played out the season under the restricted tender and made a base salary of $3.27 million.

Breida was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. From there, he joined the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. He re-signed with the Giants on another one-year deal in 2022 and returned to the 49ers last offseason briefly.

In his career, Breida appeared in 98 games over seven seasons with the 49ers, Dolphins, Bills and Giants. He rushed 575 times for 2,652 yards (4.61 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 120 passes for 935 yards and six touchdowns.