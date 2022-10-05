Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have made four roster moves, including officially signing DT Khyiris Tonga to the roster.

The Vikings cleared a spot by waiving LB Ryan Connelly and also signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad while designating WR Blake Proehl to return from the PUP list.

Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus.

However, the Bears released him coming out of the preseason in his second season. He caught on with the Falcons on the practice squad.

In 2021, Tonga started in 15 games for the Bears, making two starts and recording 24 tackles.

Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season.

The Giants somewhat surprisingly opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Vikings.

In 2021, Connelly appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.