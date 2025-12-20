Vikings Announced Two Transactions

The Vikings officially announced two transactions on Saturday: signing CB Dwight McGlothern Jr. to the active roster and elevating LB Sione Takitaki.

McGlothern, 23, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas following the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a three-year deal through 2026 and was making a base salary of $960,000 this year.

In 2025, McGlothern has appeared in eight games for the Vikings.