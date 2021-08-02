Vikings Claim QB Danny Etling Off Waivers From Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings have claimed QB Danny Etling off waivers from the Seahawks on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings had to add another quarterback after they placed three of their quarterbacks on the COVID-19 list this past weekend.

Minnesota is reportedly signing QB Case Cookus to a contract as well.

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal last year but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him last month after coming off their COVID-19 list. The Seahawks quickly claimed Etling from Atlanta in August.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.