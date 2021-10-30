Vikings Elevating TE Luke Stocker & Kenny Willekes

The Vikings announced that they are elevating veteran TE Luke Stocker and DE Kenny Willekes for their upcoming game against the Cowboys.

The #Vikings have elevated TE Luke Stocker and DE Kenny Willekes to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/3m80EQsSBH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2021

Stocker, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $4.8 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2017 season when the Buccaneers elected to cut him loose.

The Titans quickly signed him to a two-year contract and Stocker finished out the year in Tennessee. He returned to Tampa Bay the following year before signing another deal with the Titans in 2018.

Stocker joined the Falcons on a two-year contract in 2019 and spent the past two years in Atlanta. He rejoined the Titans in camp but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings signed Stocker to their practice squad just three days ago in hopes of adding more depth at tight end.

In 2020, Stocker appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and caught seven passes for 63 yards receiving and no touchdowns.