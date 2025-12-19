Vikings Place LT Christian Darrisaw On Injured Reserve

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced they are placing LT Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell announces the #Vikings will place T Christian Darrisaw on IR. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 19, 2025

Darrisaw hasn’t played since Week 14 due to a knee injury and missed three of the past four games. Kevin Seifert notes that Darrisaw said on Thursday that he was unsure if he would play again this season.

Darrisaw, 26, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 contract with the Vikings that included a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised his fifth-year option in 2024, worth $16.037 million guaranteed for the 2025 season, before signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this offseason that included up to $77 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Darrisaw has appeared in 10 games and started each of them at left tackle.