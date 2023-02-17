Vikings Re-Sign DL Khyiris Tonga

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DL Khyiris Tonga for the 2023 season.

Tonga was set to become an exclusive rights free agent next month.

Tonga, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason last year.

The Bears later added Tonga to their practice squad, but he was signed by the Falcons. He finished out the season with the Vikings.

In 2022, Tonga appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 28 tackles, a half sack and four pass defenses.