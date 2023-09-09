Vikings Re-Sign RB Myles Gaskin To PS, Elevate Him & OLB Benton Whitley

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad and released WR Lucky Jackson from the practice squad.

The Vikings also elevated Gaskin and OLB Benton Whitley to their active roster.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after but was just recently released.

In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.