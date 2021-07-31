Vikings Rookie QB Kellen Mond Tests Positive For COVID-19, Kirk Cousins High-Risk Close Contact

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Vikings third-round QB Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 and QB Kirk Cousins is considered to be a high-risk close contact.

The Vikings are reportedly going through contact tracing right now.

Minnesota will likely place these two on the COVID-19 list in the near future and could end up signing a quarterback for the time being.

Mond, 21, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and is the schoolâ€™s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.