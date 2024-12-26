Vikings Sign DE Jonathan Harris To PS, Cut CB Kelvin Joseph

The Minnesota Vikings have signed DE Jonathan Harris to their practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings cut CB Kelvin Joseph.

Harris, 28, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Lindenwood back in 2019. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Harris was eventually promoted to the Bears’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Broncos in October 2019. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before being promoted in November 2022.

He had a brief stint with the Dolphins but did not appear in a game for the team before joining the Panthers. Carolina waived him in December.

In 2024, Harris appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Joseph, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.

Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after. After finishing out the year in Seattle, he signed a futures deal with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

Kansas City cut him coming out of the preseason and he had stints with the Colts and Vikings on the practice squad.

In 2024, Joseph has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded one tackle.