Vikings Sign WR Jeshaun Jones To Futures Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Jeshaun Jones to a futures contract for the 2025 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Vikings:
- OT Trevor Reid
- DT Travis Bell
- G Henry Byrd
- DB Kahlef Hailassie
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR Lucky Jackson
- T Marcellus Johnson
- LB Gabriel Murphy
- QB Brett Rypien
- RB Zavier Scott
- DB Reddy Steward
- WR Thayer Thomas
- LB Max Tooley
- TE Leroy Watson
- DB Ambry Thomas
- CB Nahshon Wright
- WR Jeshaun Jones
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Jones, 25, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.
