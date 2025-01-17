Vikings Sign WR Jeshaun Jones To Futures Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Jeshaun Jones to a futures contract for the 2025 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Vikings:

OT Trevor Reid DT Travis Bell G Henry Byrd DB Kahlef Hailassie DE Jonathan Harris WR Lucky Jackson T Marcellus Johnson LB Gabriel Murphy QB Brett Rypien RB Zavier Scott DB Reddy Steward WR Thayer Thomas LB Max Tooley TE Leroy Watson DB Ambry Thomas CB Nahshon Wright WR Jeshaun Jones

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jones, 25, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.