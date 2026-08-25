Vikings Signing CB Tre Hawkins

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Vikings are signing CB Tre Hawkins to a contract.

Hawkins, 26, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

The Commanders signed him to a contract in November, but cut him loose with an injury designation.

In 2025, Hawkins appeared in one game for the Commanders.