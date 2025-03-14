Vikings Signing LB Eric Wilson

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have agreed to terms on a contract with LB Eric Wilson on Friday.
Welcome back, @EWIL23!
The #Vikings have agreed to terms with LB Eric Wilson.https://t.co/7xeoHwUe5p pic.twitter.com/uoEW9KDX8j
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 14, 2025
Wilson, 30, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract after making the final roster each of his first three seasons.
The Vikings brought Wilson back on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal for 2021 and was later claimed by the Texans.
From there, Wilson joined the Saints but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. However, he was poached from the practice squad by the Packers in 2022. He re-signed with the Packers on two consecutive one year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent, once again.
In 2024, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 72 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!