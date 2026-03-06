Vikings Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Darren Wolfson reports the Vikings tendered exclusive rights free agent RB Zavier Scott on Friday.

According to Adam Schefter, Minnesota also tendered exclusive rights free agent LB Bo Richter.

Wolfson also reports the Vikings tendered ERFA DL Jalen Redmond.

Scott, 26, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2023. He was waived with an injury settlement as a rookie and re-signed with the practice squad a couple of months later.

He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2024 and quickly caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. Minnesota re-signed him to a futures deal in January of last year and he managed to crack their active roster.

In 2025, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 114 yards, to go along with 14 receptions on 16 tagets for 98 yards (7.0 YPC) and one touchdown.