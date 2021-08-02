Vikings To Sign QB Case Cookus

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign QB Case Cookus to a contract on Monday, Tom Pelissero reports.

The Vikings worked out both Cookus and QB Jackson Erdmann on Sunday.

Cookus, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos eventually signed him to a contract but he was later released in May.

During his college career at Northern Arizona, Cookus completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions over the course of 41 games and five seasons. He also rushed for 232 yards and six touchdowns.