Vikings Waive QB Case Cookus

The Vikings announced they have waived QB Case Cookus.

With Minnesota’s quarterbacks trickling back from the COVID-19 list, Cookus’ emergency services were no longer needed.

Cookus, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos eventually signed him to a contract but he was later released in May.

During his college career at Northern Arizona, Cookus completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions over the course of 41 games and five seasons. He also rushed for 232 yards and six touchdowns.