Vikings Waived/Injured CB Dwight McGlothern

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived CB Dwight McGlothern with an injury designation.

The #Vikings have signed CB Tre Hawkins III and waived-injured Dwight McGlothern Jr. 📰: https://t.co/KYUFGp6vxj pic.twitter.com/IgETza7xnT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 25, 2026

It’s the corresponding cut for the signing of veteran CB Tre Hawkins.

McGlothern will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. At that point, the Vikings will likely release him later on with an injury settlement.

McGlothern, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas following the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal through 2026 and made the 53-man roster each of his first two seasons.

In 2025, McGlothern appeared in 10 games for the Vikings.