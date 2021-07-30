Washington Activates DT Devaroe Lawrence From NFI List

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they’ve activated DT Devaroe Lawrence from the non-football injury list.

DT Devaroe Lawrence has passed his physical and returns to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/BRTzCC4CeT — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 30, 2021

Lawrence, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2017. New Orleans traded him to the Browns coming out of the 2018 preseason for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

However, the Browns elected to waive Lawrence later that season and re-signed him to the practice squad and he returned to Cleveland on a futures contract before eventually being cut.

From there, Lawrence signed on with the Chiefs practice squad and was with them for the remainder of the 2019 season. He eventually signed on with Washington.

In 2019, Lawrence appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one pass defense.