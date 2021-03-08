Washington Franchising G Brandon Scherff

JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports that Washington will use the franchise tag on G Brandon Scherff for the second straight year.

Indications were that Scherff was going to play out the 2021 season under the tag, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

A second straight tag will cost Washington over $18 million fully guaranteed, but it will also buy them some additional time to work out a long-term extension before the July deadline.

Scherff, 29, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him last year.

In 2020, Scherff appeared in 13 games for Washington and making 13 starts for them at guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.