Washington Worked Out RB Josh Adams

The Washington Football Team brought in free agent RB Josh Adams for a workout on Friday, according to Field Yates.

It’s worth noting that Washington RB Antonio Gibson is dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, so they could be looking to add some running back depth for the time being.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported last week that Adams elected not to re-sign to the Jets’ practice squad to pursue other opportunities.

Adams, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, and after being waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad after clearing waivers, and he was promoted to the active roster two games into the season. Adams was once again waived coming out of the preseason in 2019, and he caught onto the Jets practice squad soon after.

Adams then re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason and was added to the practice squad before being called up.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.