Here’s our 2021 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.
- “ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached
The list will be updated to show who has been signed.
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Age
|Compensation
|Dennis Gardeck
|EDGE
|ARI
|27
|2nd
|Zeke Turner
|LB
|ARI
|25
|ROFR
|Matt Gono
|OT
|ATL
|25
|2nd
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|BAL
|26
|2nd
|Ike Boettger
|G
|BUF
|26
|ROFR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|CLE
|26
|ROFR
|Antwaun Woods
|DL
|DAL
|28
|ROFR
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|DAL
|25
|6th
|Alexander Johnson
|LB
|DEN
|29
|2nd
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|DEN
|27
|ROFR
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|DEN
|27
|2nd
|Chandon Sullivan
|CB
|GB
|25
|ROFR
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|GB
|27
|2nd
|A.J. Moore
|S
|HOU
|25
|ROFR
|P.J. Hall
|DL
|HOU
|26
|2nd
|George Odum
|S
|IND
|27
|ROFR
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|IND
|27
|2nd
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|IND
|26
|2nd
|Andrew Wylie
|G
|KC
|27
|ROFR
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|KC
|27
|ROFR
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|KC
|25
|2nd
|Darious Williams
|CB
|LAR
|27
|1st
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|LV
|27
|2nd
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|NE
|25
|2nd
|Cam Sims
|WR
|WAS
|25
|ROFR