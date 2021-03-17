Here’s our 2021 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.

“ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached

The list will be updated to show who has been signed.

Player Pos. Team Age Compensation Dennis Gardeck EDGE ARI 27 2nd Zeke Turner LB ARI 25 ROFR Matt Gono OT ATL 25 2nd Gus Edwards RB BAL 26 2nd Ike Boettger G BUF 26 ROFR KhaDarel Hodge WR CLE 26 ROFR Antwaun Woods DL DAL 28 ROFR Cedrick Wilson WR DAL 25 6th Alexander Johnson LB DEN 29 2nd Phillip Lindsay RB DEN 27 ROFR Tim Patrick WR DEN 27 2nd Chandon Sullivan CB GB 25 ROFR Robert Tonyan TE GB 27 2nd