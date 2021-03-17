2021 Restricted Free Agent Tracker

Here’s our 2021 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.

  • “ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached 

The list will be updated to show who has been signed.

Player Pos. Team Age Compensation
Dennis Gardeck EDGE ARI 27 2nd
Zeke Turner LB ARI 25 ROFR
Matt Gono OT ATL 25 2nd
Gus Edwards RB BAL 26 2nd
Ike Boettger G BUF 26 ROFR
KhaDarel Hodge WR CLE 26 ROFR
Antwaun Woods DL DAL 28 ROFR
Cedrick Wilson WR DAL 25 6th
Alexander Johnson LB DEN 29 2nd
Phillip Lindsay RB DEN 27 ROFR
Tim Patrick WR DEN 27 2nd
Chandon Sullivan CB GB 25 ROFR
Robert Tonyan TE GB 27 2nd
 
A.J. Moore S HOU 25 ROFR
P.J. Hall DL HOU 26 2nd
George Odum S IND 27 ROFR
Mo Alie-Cox TE IND 27 2nd
Zach Pascal WR IND 26 2nd
Andrew Wylie G KC 27 ROFR
Byron Pringle WR KC 27 ROFR
Charvarius Ward CB KC 25 2nd
Darious Williams CB LAR 27 1st
Daniel Carlson K LV 27 2nd
J.C. Jackson CB NE 25 2nd
Cam Sims WR WAS 25 ROFR
 
 
 

