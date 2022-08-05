49ers Trying Out WR Willie Snead

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are bringing in free agent WR Willie Snead for a tryout on Friday.

Snead has worked out for a few teams recently including the Texans and Cardinals.

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games .

In 2021, Snead appeared in seven games for the Raiders and two for the Panthers. He caught four passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns on eight targets.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.