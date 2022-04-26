AFC Draft Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

Former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, says he’s open to returning to Denver after stints with the Texans and Dolphins.

“Hey, man, I would be excited to be back home. I mean, it’s up the street. My family wouldn’t have to move anywhere. I’d love it. I love Broncos Country. I love the fans. They’re some of the best fans I’ve ever seen,” Lindsay said, via The Denver Post.

Chargers

Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Chargers GM Tom Telesco said LB Kenneth Murray wouldn’t be ready for OTAs as he continues to recover from ankle surgery and the start of training camp is also in doubt.

said LB wouldn’t be ready for OTAs as he continues to recover from ankle surgery and the start of training camp is also in doubt. Telesco mentioned they haven’t decided about DL Jerry Tillery ‘s fifth-year option: “Jerry had a really nice role for us last year. I expect an even bigger role this year. We’ll figure the contract stuff out after the draft.” (Daniel Popper)

‘s fifth-year option: “Jerry had a really nice role for us last year. I expect an even bigger role this year. We’ll figure the contract stuff out after the draft.” (Daniel Popper) Telesco told P JK Scott that the team will likely bring a second punter in during training camp: “I’ve told JK (Scott) that we’ll probably have two punters in camp. We’re excited about him. Once you guys see him, he’s a really big, athletic punter.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur writes he thought a potential trade involving Raiders TE Darren Waller could happen next year if the team didn’t want to redo his deal.

could happen next year if the team didn’t want to redo his deal. However, he thinks the chances of Waller getting dealt before or during the draft this week, to the Packers or anyone, are slim.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler got a response of “zero chance” when he asked around about a potential trade involving Waller.