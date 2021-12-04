AFC Note: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey acknowledged his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Week 13 matchup on Sunday.

“It was part of my journey,” Ramsey said, via the Associated Press. “I’m grateful for my time there, but I’m happy to be here.”

Ramsey added that the Jaguars have made sweeping changes since he played in Jacksonville and he doesn’t want to make Week 13 about himself.

“This isn’t really about me playing Jacksonville,” Ramsey said. “It’s another game, right? I don’t even really much know people there no more. They’ve got a whole new damn near organization. I only know probably like five people on the team, and I don’t even really be talking to them like that. I only talk to maybe two of them.”

Ramsey said he appreciates being a member of the Los Angeles Rams after spending 2016-2019 with the Jaguars.

“I went through things there that made me a better man today, made me appreciate the situation I’m in today even more, because of some things I went through there,” Ramsey said. “I’m grateful for that part of my journey, and now I’m super blessed and happy to be on this part of my journey.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans veteran WR Brandin Cooks is expected to play on Sunday after dealing with an illness this week.

is expected to play on Sunday after dealing with an illness this week. Texans’ S Justin Reid spoke to the media about his return from being benched last week: “It feels good, man. The field has always been a safe haven for me. I always have fun with the guys. There’s nothing truer than being on the field.” (Aaron Wilson)

spoke to the media about his return from being benched last week: “It feels good, man. The field has always been a safe haven for me. I always have fun with the guys. There’s nothing truer than being on the field.” (Aaron Wilson) Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Texans HC David Culley was showing a clip of the team not hustling to a loose ball when S Justin Reid fired back at him.

was showing a clip of the team not hustling to a loose ball when S fired back at him. According to Garafolo, Reid and WR Chris Conley got into it and it led to Culley throwing both of them out of the meeting.

got into it and it led to Culley throwing both of them out of the meeting. Reid has reportedly had multiple instances of being upset with the coaching and Culley, which is why he was a healthy scratch last week.

Garafolo explains Culley is in a tough spot, given that a lot of guys are playing on one-year contracts and holdovers from the prior regime also don’t know what their future holds in Houston.

Titans

Former Titans RB Adrian Peterson said that he felt like he was just about to “blossom” when Tennessee opted to cut him loose last week.

“I don’t really feel like I showed too much in Tennessee,” Peterson said, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “But before I got released, I was feeling my legs were back under me. I felt like going into the Patriots [game last week], that was the week I was going to be able to blossom and unfortunately I got released.”

Peterson later signed with the Seahawks and he thinks he’ll be a better fit in Seattle’s offense than he was with the Titans.

“This style offense and how their run game is, it kind of fits my style a little more than I would say Tennessee,” Peterson said. “So I think it’ll be an easy adjustment for me.”