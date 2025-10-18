AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Considering Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has $54 million guaranteed next season, SI’s Albert Breer believes that he’s fully entrenched with the team next season, likely as their starter.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn announced that WR Garrett Wilson (knee) is considered doubtful for Week 7, via Rich Cimini.

Patriots

Patriots rookie WR Efton Chism is biding his time until he gets his opportunity to contribute on gameday.

“Every rookie’s kinda navigating that, but I think for me, like, whatever I can do to help the team,” Chism said, via Patriots Wire. “I know that that’s sometimes during the week, and maybe it’s not on Sundays. But I know I’m helping the team anyway I can and definitely just trying to learn the ways of somebody who’s done it before and their process and how it’s not all gonna happen overnight. So, just continue to stick with the process.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has been pleased with the camaraderie his team has shown this season: “I want them to enjoy coming to work… We’re lucky and fortunate to be in this position.” (Mark Daniels)