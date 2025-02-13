AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills WR Amari Cooper and CB Rasul Douglas‘ contracts void on February 17, per OverTheCap.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks Buffalo could assert itself as the top AFC contender by finding a true No. 1 receiver and are a team to watch to make a big splash transaction in some way this offseason.
- Ryan O’Halloran reports the Bills fired strength and conditioning coach Eric Ciano.
- Bruce Feldman reports Virginia Tech is targeting Bills staffer Christian Taylor for their offensive coordinator job.
Jets
- During the latest episode of Scoop City, the Athletic’s Dianna Russini said the Jets told QB Aaron Rodgers he would have to end his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show if he returned next season and he’d be expected to participate in all of their offseason activities.
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches on who the top head coaching hires were this offseason, with Jets HC Aaron Glenn finishing in fourth place.
- One executive said the following of Glenn: “I love that dude. His press conference, that’s exactly who he is — the way he came across, he’s confident, intelligent, authentic, will set the culture from a leadership standpoint. I just don’t know if anybody can win there because of the setup. He’s got the confidence and personality to bring that team together.”
- Several Jets players’ contracts void on February 14, including DT Javon Kinlaw, OT Tyron Smith, C Wes Schweitzer, CB D.J. Reed, and TE Tyler Conklin, per OverTheCap.
- Jets OLB Haason Reddick‘s contract also voids on February 17.
Patriots
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches on who the top head coaching hires were this offseason, with Patriots HC Mike Vrabel being the overwhelming favorite for first place.
- One anonymous executive said the following of Vrabel: “(Vrabel has been a) successful head coach with bona fide leadership ability, which is underrated with the personalities in today’s game. He’s really organized situationally within the game. His personality fits the northeast, where they’re going to run the ball and play good defense. And he has a quarterback.”
- Despite an underwhelming season from the group, Mark Daniels notes that the Patriots have greater needs elsewhere and most likely will not bring in a safety in free agency, given that Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers remain under contract.
- While Dolphins S Jevon Holland is the top name on the market, Daniels thinks the team could add a player like former Titans S Mike Brown or Colts DB Julian Blackmon before taking on a larger contract such as one that Holland will command.
- Should the Patriots miss out on Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter or Penn State DE Abdul Carter at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated could see New England pursue the best available offensive tackle. He names LSU’s Will Campbell, Texas’ Kelvin Banks, Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr., and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons as potential options.
-
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!