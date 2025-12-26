AFC Notes: Austin Jackson, Ben Brown, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RT Austin Jackson has only appeared in five games this season after aggravating a right toe injury in the season-opener. Jackson reflected on his injury, saying he had the option to undergo surgery in September, but it would have ended his season.

“I could get surgery on it now [mid-September] to fix it,” Jackson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Or try the conservative approach, casting it up to four weeks, then do rest and rehab and see where I was at, see if I could go.”

Jackson was pushing their training staff to let him back faster, but he had to allow his injury to heal properly.

“Was definitely a lot of frustration because I was always pushing for the training staff to let me back out there earlier,” Jackson said. “But they were pretty adamant that the time I needed to heal properly was what I needed. I was eager to try it out earlier.”

Jackson has dealt with several injuries over the years and missed nine games in 2024 due to a knee issue. Although his goal was to play a full season this year, he’s just glad to get back on the field.

“Last year didn’t finish the way I wanted it to,” Jackson said. “This year, I was looking forward to playing the whole year. I take the good with the bad. I’m glad I can play some games this year.”

Patriots

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots DT/FB Khyiris Tonga will miss one or two weeks with his foot injury.

will miss one or two weeks with his foot injury. Patriots HC Mike Vrabel praised OT Thayer Munford, who returned to the team after a stint with the Browns: “Saw a different Thayer, I think, than the one who left here. … Much more prepared, ready to go physically.” (Doug Kyed)

New England signed OL Ben Brown to a two-year extension to secure trusted depth up front for QB Drake Maye in the short term. As a former undrafted free agent, Brown expressed his love and gratitude to continue with a great organization like the Patriots.

“Coming here last year off the Raiders practice squad was such an unbelievable experience,” Brown said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “To still be around here, I love everything about New England. I love everything about the Patriots. Growing up, when I was a kid, watching the Patriots play on TV was always some of my fondest memories. I just remember watching games with my dad when I was younger, my dad looking and said, ‘You’re good enough to play out there, too.’ Little me in ninth grade was like, ‘Do you see those guys, Dad? They’re giants.’ But he was right.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel feels Brown is exactly the kind of person they want representing what it means to play for the franchise.

“I just think Ben exemplifies everything that we want in building this program,” Vrabel said. “(He) cares deeply about the team, plays multiple positions, is a great teammate, plays with effort and finish, tries to work and improve, and has found a role for himself here. Excited to have him.”